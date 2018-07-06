Transitions Summer 2018

Doug Dunbar

Title: lead pastor, Gospel Chapel, Grand Forks, B.C.

Start: Apr. 1, 2018

Education: BA in Christian ministry, Briercrest College, Caronport, Sask.;

MTS in Old Testament, ACTS/CBS; AA in music performance, Grant MacEwan College, Edmonton

Previous Ministry: worship director (2008–2013), lead pastor (2013–2018), North Valley Baptist Church, Mission, B.C.; adjunct faculty (2008–2016), Pacific Life Bible College Surrey, B.C.

Family: Sarah; children Kara, Cadance, Kristen, Caleb, Corban

On Ministry: I believe God has gifted me with a passion to teach his Word with clarity and enthusiasm in a way that connects the message of the text to our lives today. God has also given me experiences that have helped me to have a well-rounded view of the ministries of the church and to provide a calming and consistent voice in the midst of sometimes turbulent waters.

Kelby Friesen

Title: pastor of community life, Steinbach (Man.) MB Church

Start: Aug. 15, 2018

Education: BA in ministry leadership, Steinbach Bible College

Previous Ministry: summer staff, Winkler (Man.) Bible Camp; young adults leader, Fort Garry MB Church, Winnipeg; cross-cultural service with AIM, Tanzania

Family: Michelle

On Ministry: The church is such a beautiful mix of people: different ages, careers, and cultural backgrounds all drawn together. I love to see relationships cross these borders and grow stronger because of the differences. I am passionate about growing these relationships both within the church and reaching out to the surrounding community and world, spreading the good news and working

for the Kingdom.

Andrew Gleddiesmith

Title: lead pastor, Fraserview Church, Richmond, B.C.

Start: Apr. 1, 2018

Education: MDiv, Regent College, Vancouver

Previous Ministry: Bon Accord Community Church; UTown Church

FAMILY: Stacey Gleddiesmith

ON MINISTRY: My favourite thing about being a pastor is to see people transformed by their experience of Jesus.

Nathan McCorkindale

Title: North Site pastor, Forest Grove Community Church, Saskatoon

Start: Aug. 15, 2018

Education: MA Theology, Fresno (Cal.) Pacific Biblical Seminary

Previous Ministry: pastor of discipleship, Philadelphia MB Church, Watrous, Sask. (2011–2017); MB Mission Global Servant (2017–2018)

FAMILY: Niki; children Levi, Kayden, Madelyn, Clara

ON MINISTRY: I am excited to work with God’s church to be part of God’s great plan to reconcile all things in Christ (Ephesians 1:10), and to spur each other on in fulfilling our divine mission.

Brian Ray

Title: lead pastor, Richmond Park MB Church, Brandon, Man.

Start: June 1, 2018

Education: BRE, Briercrest Bible College; MDiv, Canadian Theological Seminary

Previous Ministry: pastor, Parkland MB Church, Yorkton, Sask. (2009–2018)

FAMILY: Rachel; 1 son

David Seeley

Title: executive director, Stillwood Camp and Conference Centre, Lindell Beach, B.C.

Start: Apr. 2, 2018

Education: BA in youth ministry, Rocky Mountain College, Calgary

Previous Ministry: youth pastor (part-time) in Calgary; recruitment and admissions, Rocky Mountain College, Ambrose University College, Calgary; executive director, Redberry Bible Camp, Sask.

FAMILY: Tracie; son Anthony

ON MINISTRY: My family spent many of our summers volunteering at camp. My life was changed at camp, and I have seen thousands of children and young adults have their lives changed as well. I received a calling into camp ministry when I was still a college student, but it was working in a business environment that I heard the call to full-time ministry. I love the potential for camp to extend the ministry of the local church in connecting people with God’s Kingdom.

Craig Thiessen

Title: co-lead pastor, Ross Road Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

Start: Jan. 1, 2018

Education: BA in youth work, CBC, Abbotsford, B.C.; MDiv, MB Seminary, Langley, B.C.

Previous Ministry: youth pastor, RRCC

(2009-2015); MB Mission Global Servant (2017–2018)

FAMILY: Jenny; children Joshua, Kenzi

ON MINISTRY: I’m privileged to serve in the church that I grew up in and where I have previously served as youth pastor. I’m excited to be partnering with my friend and mentor Art Birch as co-lead pastor in a 18-month leadership transition process. I love our church family and am eager to see us reaching out into our community for the glory of God.

Chris and Rachel Wilson

Title: co-lead pastors, Church on Five, Richmond, B.C.

Start: May 13, 2018

Education: Chris – BA in religion, Kingswood University, Sussex, N.B.; MA in theological studies, Northeastern Seminary, Rochester, N.Y.

Rachel – BA in religion, Kingswood University, Sussex, N.B.; MA in theological studies, Eastern University, Philadelphia, Pa.

Previous Ministry: student pastors, Trinity Wesleyan Church, Indianapolis, Ind. (2006–2010); student ministries pastors (2010–2015), co-senior associate/teaching pastors (2015–2018), Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, Painted Post, N.Y.

FAMILY: 2 children

ON MINISTRY: It’s all about people. We love working with individuals and families that come from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. Nothing is as satisfying as helping people engage with Christ and thrive in their relationship with him.