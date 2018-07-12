What's New
Home News Gathering opening session

Gathering opening session

July 12, 2018 0 comment

Putting “ONE” in context

One of the earliest Bible college hermeneutical lessons I learned was that the three most important aspects of biblical interpretation were context, context, and context. To that end, hearing Ephesians in its entirety tonight at Gathering 2018 was a home run.

I have read Ephesians numerous times. I have read all six chapters in one sitting. I have individual verses memorized. I have preached sermons using texts from Ephesians. I have taught Ephesians at Bible college (ironically, as a guest lecturer for Andrew Dyck). But tonight was the first time I’ve listened to a live “performance” of the entire epistle.

Okay, I realize that “performance” is likely the wrong word and you may take issue with it. Perhaps “recitation” would be better. It definitely wasn’t a “reading” of Ephesians. It was a “presentation” of the living Word of God, and it was a powerful experience.

Andrew Dyck

Andrew Dyck recited the entire letter of Ephesians tonight in about 18 minutes.

I wasn’t bored.

I wasn’t sleepy despite a lengthy drive today.

I was engaged.

Watching Andrew speak; observing his body language, his gestures, listening to his tone, and even cringing when his finger pointed at me – all combined helped me hear Ephesians in a unique way.

In the interest of full disclosure, I know Andrew personally. We served together at King Road Church for several years. We had lunch a few weeks ago when he was in Abbotsford. We even broached the subject of memorizing Scripture. Tonight, I likely listened a little more carefully because of our friendship, but I was pleasantly surprised by the way the text challenged me.

How so? Here are some things I heard.

  • Prepositions – yes, that’s right, those little words like “in” and “through”…”in Christ Jesus,” “through the gospel”…somehow they “hear” differently voiced audibly than read quietly.
  • Themes – in listening for the “ONE” theme, I noticed it appeared several times, and not simply for the first time in chapter 4. There is a challenge in how the gospel is to unite us and bring peace. How will I respond?
  • Personal challenge – “Fathers, don’t provoke your children to anger.” Oops, I was upset with my son earlier this afternoon. Please forgive me.

But perhaps most of all, tonight’s “presentation” renewed my inspiration to spend time in Scripture.

When I first took a New Testament Greek class, I was thrilled to dig deeply into the Word of God. Hearing Ephesians tonight inspired me to linger long in a passage, to read, memorize, internalize, reflect, and yes, respond.

I’ve been on an on-again/off-again journey to memorize Philippians. It’s time I buckle down.

Maybe there is someone else who listened tonight who will tackle Galatians, Colossians, Romans, or Matthew?

Anabaptists are known as people with a high view of Scripture. Tonight we participated together in hearing Ephesians. Let’s do it again.

[Leonard serves as the co-lead pastor at King Road Church in Abbotsford, B.C. 

0 comment

You may also like

Gathering plenary speaker 1

July 12, 2018

Follow Jesus, be a peacemaker

December 11, 2017

Historical story speaks to today

September 18, 2017

The power of the gospel amid loss

July 24, 2017

With gratitude

March 1, 2017

The handiwork of God

February 24, 2016

Time for a family meeting?

October 22, 2015

Celebrating Christ the King

November 1, 2014

Dora and the Prince of Peace, Part 3

September 1, 2011

What is the Bible?

May 1, 2011

Leave a Comment