Dear God

hank you for our wonderfully complex bodies that you have knit together.

Our bodies do amazing things – some of which we don’t talk about.

But, Lord, those unmentionables require a clean and safe place to happen – and some of our friends around the world are lacking.

We thank you, God, for the engineers, development workers, and ditch diggers who are constructing safe and sanitary toilets or latrines around the world.

For the 4.2 billion people who live without safely managed sanitation, we pray for creative and resourceful sanitation workers to devise and implement culturally appropriate toilets.

Lord, give us this day our daily bread – and our daily sanitary facilities – that we may be healthy, and able to serve you and our neighbours.

Amen

Learn more about World Toilet Day here:

https://www.worldtoiletday.info/

Learn about one sanitation engineer here:

https://mbherald.com/least-likely-missionary-engineer/

Learn more about Sustainable Development Goal #6 – Availability and management of water and sanitation here:

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/sdg6

Without words?

Sometimes you need someone else’s help to form a prayer.

MB Herald is seeking lay liturgists to send a prayer to share with the MB family. Send us your short, written prayers – topical, Scripture-based, or seasonal; 5-10 lines long. Please include an original image for publication.

Write mbherald@mbchurches.ca for more information.

#WorldToiletDay prayer was last modified: by