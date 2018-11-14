Foodgrains Bank named one of Canada’s top impact charities of 2018

Annual list by Charity Intelligence examines return on investment for each dollar donated

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is pleased to announce it has been included on the Charity Intelligence 2018 list of the top 10 charities in Canada for social return on investment. Charity Intelligence Canada is a third-party independent organization that examines different Canadian charities annually and assigns ratings based on impact per dollar of donation.

Charity Intelligence works on the belief that the key question donors should ask of a charity is simply “how much good is my donation doing?” According to the organization’s website, giving for impact means examining a charity closely to understand the difference a charity is making in the lives of its clients. On average, charities in Canada provide $2 in social benefit for every dollar received. The Charity Intellig ence report notes that high impact charities like the Foodgrains Bank provide on average $6 in social benefit.

“It’s encouraging for us to have this public affirmation of the impact of the work we are doing through our members,” says Foodgrains Bank executive director Jim Cornelius.

“We have always been confident this work is reducing hunger in the world. Being included in this list gives our supporters additional confidence that their investments in the Foodgrains Bank are truly having an impact.”

“Our work of responding to global hunger isn’t something most Canadians can witness firsthand,” says Cornelius. “To this end, we are mindful of the great deal of trust placed in us by churches, individual Canadians, businesses, growing projects and others when they send a donation to be used overseas.”

“We are committed to continued stewardship of funds entrusted to us, and are pleased at this independent examination of our results.”

The Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end global hunger: ADRA Canada, Canadian Baptist Ministries, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, Christian and Missionary Alliance, Development and Peace—Caritas Canada, Emergency Relief and Development Overseas, Evangelical Missionary Church of Canada, Mennonite Central Committee Canada, Nazarene Compassionate Ministries Canada, Tearfund Canada, The Salvation Army, Presbyterian World Service & Development, Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund, The United Church of Canada, World Renew.

In the 2017-18 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided over $37 million of assistance for over 800,000 people in 34 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.