Foodgrains Bank named one of Canada’s top impact charities for second year in a row

Annual list measures return on investment, impact on ground

Canadian Foodgrains Bank has been named one of Canada’s top ten impact charities by Charity Intelligence for the second year in a row.

Charity Intelligence is an independent, third-party research organization that examines the impact a Canadian charity makes per dollar spent. After analyzing 203 Canadian charities this year, they have determined the Foodgrains Bank is once again among the top ten for return on investment.

Canadian charities provide an average of $2 in social benefits for every dollar donated. Charity Intelligence notes that charities in the top ten list like the Foodgrains Bank provide an average of $7 in social return for every dollar donated.

“This is a reassuring endorsement of the impact of our work together with our members,” says Foodgrains Bank executive director Jim Cornelius. “We’ve always known these efforts are making a difference and this independent validation reaffirms this.”

According to Charity Intelligence’s website, the organization works “for donors, not charities, to shed light on the giving landscape and provide donors with the knowledge to make informed giving decisions.”

“Our donors put a lot of trust in us to use their dollars wisely,” says Cornelius. “Our work to end global hunger isn’t something many of our Canadian supporters get to witness firsthand, so it’s great to have Charity Intelligence confirm their dollars are making a true impact on the lives of people experiencing hunger overseas.”

Foodgrains Bank member Mennonite Central Committee Canada was also included in Charity Intelligence’s sub-list of top 10 international impact charities based in Canada.

To learn more about the ratings, visit https://www.charityintelligence.ca/charity-profiles/top-10-impact-charities-of-2019

