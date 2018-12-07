Give Dignity this Christmas

MEDA: gifts that sustain

“A handout will get people through a day, week, or month, but a job or a business can last a lifetime,” says Michael White, Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) chief strategic engagement officer.

“Lack of access to finance, training, and markets often prevents farmers and owners of small and medium-sized businesses in developing countries from moving beyond subsistence.”

Developing nations must generate hundreds of thousands of new jobs every day to meet the needs of their growing populations. Most new jobs will come from self-employment.

With 65 years of experience, MEDA creates solutions to poverty “that will continue long after the project ends,” White says. “We work at the intersection of faith, business, and development to share God’s love through economic empowerment.”

In 2018, MEDA worked with more than 400 local partners in 62 countries to create opportunities for nearly 103 million families.

Through MEDA’s Christmas gift catalog, donors can give the gift of environmentally friendly technologies to an entrepreneur in Kenya or the gift of financial services to a farmer in Ukraine.

Last year, the catalogue collected more than $268,000. Often, private donations are matched up to seven times by governments and institutions.