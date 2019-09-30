What's New
Home Life & FaithPrayer #WorldTeachersDay prayer

#WorldTeachersDay prayer

September 30, 2019 0 comment

PHOTO: Connie Epp

God of all wonder,

We pray today for our teachers:

Those who lift us into awe of your creation,

Those who encourage curiosity and exploration,

Those who model a broadening love,

Those who reach beyond easy goals,

Those who applaud thoughtful interpretation.

Guide their hearts and minds and souls

To reflect your grace, mercy and glory.

Through Jesus, the great teacher’s name we pray, 

Amen.

Connie Epp
is a member of River East Church, Winnipeg.

This prayer is also posted on re:Worship – Scripturally-based resources for worship planners and leaders

Visit mbherald.com to read a prayer for the week, posted Mondays.

Without words?

Sometimes you need someone else’s help to form a prayer.

MB Herald is seeking lay liturgists to send a prayer to share with the MB family. Send us your short, written prayers – topical, Scripture-based, or seasonal; 5-10 lines long.

Write mbherald@mbchurches.ca for more information.

0 comment

You may also like

Harvest blessing

September 23, 2019

Children’s prayers

September 16, 2019

Mission of the church

September 9, 2019

A new year prayer

September 2, 2019

Our lament

August 26, 2019

A prayer for creation

August 19, 2019

Salt of the earth

August 12, 2019

An empty tomb

July 29, 2019

A prayer for the daily grind

July 22, 2019

Experiencing the supernatural of God

April 6, 2019

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: