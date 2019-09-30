WorldTeachersDay prayer

God of all wonder,

We pray today for our teachers:

Those who lift us into awe of your creation,

Those who encourage curiosity and exploration,

Those who model a broadening love,

Those who reach beyond easy goals,

Those who applaud thoughtful interpretation.

Guide their hearts and minds and souls

To reflect your grace, mercy and glory.

Through Jesus, the great teacher’s name we pray,

Amen.

Connie Epp

is a member of River East Church, Winnipeg.

