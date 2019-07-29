The Anointed One has liberated the oppressed. Alleluia!

Dying you destroyed our death,

rising you restored our life:

Lord Jesus, come in glory. —Luke 4:18-21

We bless you, Christ our Saviour.

The proclamation of an empty tomb is nonsense to some, for others it’s news too good to comprehend. But your madness is wiser than human wisdom; your resurrection overturns our expectations of life. Grant us your foolishness so that we might have the sound judgment to grasp your truth, overcome our fear, and see your hand at work through the events that overtake us.

To you, Lord Jesus, whose ways astonish and save beyond our imagining, be honour and glory, now and forever.

Amen.

J Janzen

is pastoral elder at Highland Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C. This is part of a series of prayers he wrote for Easter Sunday celebration of the Stations of the Resurrection.

Visit mbherald.com to read a prayer for the week, posted Mondays.