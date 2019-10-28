Lord, hear my daily prayer to Thee

wherever in this world I be.

Grant that every thought of mine

will focus on what is pure and fine.

May what I think of other folks today

be sanctified by you as I humbly pray.

May I be thoughtful of all who are in need

and gentle to all those who come to plead.

May I harbour no unpleasant thought

to whomever some unkindness brought.

May I not be thoughtless to strangers

who cross my path as careless rangers.

Give me the courage to be brave and kind;

to share your love to those still blind.

Help me to be thoughtfully prepared

to show my friends how much I cared.

Give me the grace to humbly take each step

to rescue folks who are caught in a trap.

Help me, Lord, to see each lonely friend

and reach out to them with a warm hand.

And may I have compassion for the lost

who need a friend they can fully trust.

Lord, help me to know how to control my thoughts

so that my mind will not be tied in useless knots.

And thank you, Lord, for your love and grace

that I may fill the tasks you give in this place.

Herbert Brandt

wrote this prayer in 2015. He is a member of Cedar Park Church, Delta, B.C.

