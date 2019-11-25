Against the flood

a prayer for Christ Our King Sunday 2019

“The Lord sits over the flood; the Lord sits as king forever.” Psalm 29:10

“But I am among you as one who serves.” Luke 22:27

O Lord, my dim, mountainous interior catches

and stores up (on high, inaccessible slopes)

such a weight,

and though subsequent sudden melts

are purifying in their way, they also tend

to leave a mess:

muddied torrents bearing root-ripped

spruce, weathered boards, worn-out mattress,

a child’s chest.

O Lord, in this swirl of past and current

(in my raging, sad-mad thrash toward

crumbling banks),

trade your sceptre for a shovel, become

for me the Lord of the dam, the al-

mighty engineer

who can move muck, construct earthworks

that hold, channel these flows into

sensible canals,

protect my tender green, maybe even generate

a little power, from which—perhaps—

a little light.

—Rod Schellenberg

is pastor at Hepburn (Sask.) MB Church.

Image: Eleanor Ratzlaff is a new artist (@queenokingsford) working in acrylic and watercolour. She attends North Kildonan MB Church, Winnipeg.

