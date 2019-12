Keep me here,

in this moment in time.

May I be present to you,

in body, mind, and heart,

and so serve you as

I live wholly connected

to your will for me,

in this moment in time.

Call me to that rebirth

where you are all and enough.

So that in me, the holy Christ child

will be born anew.

Amen.

Mary Reimer

is a leader of Imago Dei Christian Community and member of FaithWorks, Winnipeg.

