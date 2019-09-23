“One person gives freely, yet gains even more; another withholds unduly, but comes to poverty. A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed” (Proverbs 11:24-25).

Summer is a beautiful time of year, and late summer has a special blessing.

The air is cool and dry, but the sun remains warm and piercing.

It is the beginning of the harvest season, and for those living in the Niagara Peninsula it means sharing what the garden offers.

I have been overwhelmed with tomatoes, peppers, plums and peaches, and much more that flows from the gardens and fields surrounding our small city.

There seems to be no end to the bags and baskets of fruit and vegetables, most dropped off anonymously at my church office door.

How can God’s family be so generous? Why are God’s people always sharing their good fortune and fruit of their hard work? They know and believe in the Word of God.

The world teaches us to fight, to struggle and to keep to ourselves.

God’s word tells us to give, and more will be given. King Solomon told us the when we are generous, we prosper.

I love God’s math.

Giving = prosperity.

I am so grateful for the examples of generosity that I see every day – from the richest, to the poorest we can all give, and in giving we will prosper.

May this harvest season for you be a time of radical giving, and outrageous generosity.

Blessings upon you,

Rob Patterson

Scott Street Mennonite Brethren Church

Harvest blessing was last modified: by