Go, seek the place of your resurrection. – St. Gobnait

As this day drips gently into being,

may I be ground fresh,

an aromatic diffusion,

crush of what has been,

now piled just so, your

steaming liquid presence

swirling amid, over, through,

that life may return,

unexpected to these bones,

that, waking, I rise.

Amen

Rod Schellenberg

is pastor at Hepburn (Sask.) MB Church.

A prayer for the daily grind was last modified: by