Jesus, you come to us that we might have life abundantly.

You come with us into our wounds.

We open ourselves to receive the indescribable love you are pouring into our bodies and spirits through the Holy Spirit.

Sometimes we sense it in drips and drops.

Sometimes we sense it in powerful currents that carry us to unknown places.

We praise you for strength renewed and hope reborn through your love.

AMEN

Mary Anne Isaak

Pastor, River East Church

