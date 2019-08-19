What's New
A prayer for creation

August 19, 2019 0 comment

Photo: Rob Patterson

Our loving Father, we see you in your creation today.

The sky is declaring you glory, the clouds are a majestic work of your hands.

Each and every day, you are here, right beside me, and all around me.

You hear my words, understand my thought, and create beauty to bring me joy.

Father, your hands reach out to the ends of the earth, and the heavens show your glory.

There is no speech, or language to be heard, but your words to me are clear.

Your word today is “come”.

Come, and enjoy beauty, light, and love.

May the words from my mouth, and the gratitude from my heart be pleasing in your sight.

O Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.

 

Amen

(Thoughts born out of Psalm 19)

 

Rob Patterson
is lead pastor at Scott Street Church, St. Catharines, Ont.
