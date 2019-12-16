A prayer of confidence in God’s strength

Based on Psalm 18
You Oh Lord, keep my lamp burning; you turn my darkness into light.
With your help, I can advance against an army.
With my God, I can scale a wall.
You arm me with strength and make my way perfect.
You make me as surefooted as a deer, enabling me to stand on mountain heights.
You train my hands for battle; my arms can bend a bow of bronze.
You stoop down low to make me great.
You broaden the path beneath me so that my ankles do not turn.
I receive your strength.
Amen.
Sandra Reimer
belongs to Glencairn MB Church, Kitchener, Ont.
Sally Ito
(photographer) is a creative writing instructor at Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg.
