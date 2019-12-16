A prayer of confidence in God’s strength

Based on Psalm 18

You Oh Lord, keep my lamp burning; you turn my darkness into light.

With your help, I can advance against an army.

With my God, I can scale a wall.

You arm me with strength and make my way perfect.

You make me as surefooted as a deer, enabling me to stand on mountain heights.

You train my hands for battle; my arms can bend a bow of bronze.

You stoop down low to make me great.

You broaden the path beneath me so that my ankles do not turn.

I receive your strength.

Amen.

Sandra Reimer

belongs to Glencairn MB Church, Kitchener, Ont.

Sally Ito

(photographer) is a creative writing instructor at Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg.

