Life & Faith A prayer of confidence in God's strength

December 16, 2019 0 comment

PHOTO: Sally Ito

Based on Psalm 18

You Oh Lord, keep my lamp burning; you turn my darkness into light.

With your help, I can advance against an army.

With my God, I can scale a wall.

You arm me with strength and make my way perfect.

You make me as surefooted as a deer, enabling me to stand on mountain heights.

You train my hands for battle; my arms can bend a bow of bronze.

You stoop down low to make me great.

You broaden the path beneath me so that my ankles do not turn.

I receive your strength.

Amen.

Sandra Reimer
belongs to Glencairn MB Church, Kitchener, Ont.

 

Sally Ito
(photographer) is a creative writing instructor at Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg.

Without words?

Sometimes you need someone else’s help to form a prayer.

MB Herald is seeking lay liturgists to send a prayer to share with the MB family. Send us your short, written prayers – topical, Scripture-based, or seasonal; 5-10 lines long. If possible, please include an original image for publication. 

Write mbherald@mbchurches.ca for more information.

Find past prayers here:

https://mbherald.com/category/faith-life/prayer/



