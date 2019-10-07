What's New
Light, Life and Love 

October 7, 2019 0 comment

You draw me to the light

where truth abides

where fellowship is sweet

and fire purifies the soul.

 

You draw me to life

where joy abounds

where all is known

and all is forgiven.

 

You draw me to love

where all fear is cast out

where surrender brings peace

and the heart is no longer a stone.

 

Drawn from reflections on 1 John.

Jacqueline Block
is a member of the developmental leadership team for SKMB, and a member at West Portal Church, Saskatoon.

Without words?

Sometimes you need someone else’s help to form a prayer.

MB Herald is seeking lay liturgists to send a prayer to share with the MB family. Send us your short, written prayers – topical, Scripture-based, or seasonal; 5-10 lines long.

Write mbherald@mbchurches.ca for more information.

