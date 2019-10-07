Light, Life and Love 

You draw me to the light
where truth abides
where fellowship is sweet
and fire purifies the soul.
You draw me to life
where joy abounds
where all is known
and all is forgiven.
You draw me to love
where all fear is cast out
where surrender brings peace
and the heart is no longer a stone.
Drawn from reflections on 1 John.
Jacqueline Block
is a member of the developmental leadership team for SKMB, and a member at West Portal Church, Saskatoon.
Without words?
Sometimes you need someone else’s help to form a prayer.
MB Herald is seeking lay liturgists to send a prayer to share with the MB family. Send us your short, written prayers – topical, Scripture-based, or seasonal; 5-10 lines long.
Write mbherald@mbchurches.ca for more information.