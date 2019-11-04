Morning Trinity

A reflection on Isaiah 57:15
Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,
Morning glory to my soul
Early whispers of your presence
Warm the fires and near-spent coal.
Morning mists dispelled and broken
Colours vivid cross the sky
Sun and clouds diffusing glory
In my soul; despair slides by.
Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,
Trinity, Divine, Supreme,
Grasses waving, wheat fields blazing
Earth and heaven, full-blown, serene.
Storm clouds sweep, darkness hover,
Autumn frosts nip the air
Yet above your Son-Love blazes
Finding cloud holes; all laid bare.
Holy Spirit, frame your passion
‘Neath the grasses of my soul,
Spring within, awake the kernels
Bursting out, fill harvests’ bin.
Son of God, Jesus my Colour
In my skies, suffuse your light
Blue and gold and reddish fashion,
Bringing threefold life and restoration
Blot out Satan’s power and might.
Holy God, Streaming Wisdom,
Knowledge, Care within your depths
Whistling through these clouds of glory
Wrapping Triune power in your breath.
Be still, my skies
And clouds cease heaving.
Watch and listen, O my soul.
Trinity; the Godhead leaping
Waving; coals alive, aglow.
Rita Mae Braun
Parliament Community Church, Regina
