Morning Trinity

A reflection on Isaiah 57:15

Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,

Morning glory to my soul

Early whispers of your presence

Warm the fires and near-spent coal.

Morning mists dispelled and broken

Colours vivid cross the sky

Sun and clouds diffusing glory

In my soul; despair slides by.

Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,

Trinity, Divine, Supreme,

Grasses waving, wheat fields blazing

Earth and heaven, full-blown, serene.

Storm clouds sweep, darkness hover,

Autumn frosts nip the air

Yet above your Son-Love blazes

Finding cloud holes; all laid bare.

Holy Spirit, frame your passion

‘Neath the grasses of my soul,

Spring within, awake the kernels

Bursting out, fill harvests’ bin.

Son of God, Jesus my Colour

In my skies, suffuse your light

Blue and gold and reddish fashion,

Bringing threefold life and restoration

Blot out Satan’s power and might.

Holy God, Streaming Wisdom,

Knowledge, Care within your depths

Whistling through these clouds of glory

Wrapping Triune power in your breath.

Be still, my skies

And clouds cease heaving.

Watch and listen, O my soul.

Trinity; the Godhead leaping

Waving; coals alive, aglow.

Rita Mae Braun

Parliament Community Church, Regina

