A new year prayer

September 2, 2019 0 comment

There’s more than just one New Year, Lord.

There’s January 1 and then there’s the first day of school, the first after-summer Sunday, the first time a new university student has almost complete autonomy.

We pray for the newness of this time of year, for all those starting new adventures.

And we pray for our capacity to see, notice and revel in the newness that comes from being yours. The newness of every day, the newness of the life we have in you, no matter how old we are, and the newness we represent to those who do not know You.

Make us new Lord, every day.

In your renewing name we pray,

Amen

 

Sarah Patterson
is a member of Scott Street MB Church, St. Catharines, Ont. She has a DMin and serves as a spiritual director
