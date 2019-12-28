Kindred Productions turns the page

“We want to do more,” says Carson Samson, Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches operations and communications director, regarding CCMBC’s resource department, Kindred Productions.

Until now, Kindred has been primarily a book distributor, but the dream is expanding into practical online video and audio resources for churches.

“A human resources training series for our churches is already in the works,” says Samson.

Karen Grace-Pankratz, CCMBC executive board member-at-large and director of human resources for Mennonite

Central Committee Canada, leads sessions on HR issues for CCMBC’s annual Pastors Credentialing Orientation.

When National Faith and Life Team director Ingrid Reichard approached Grace-Pankratz with the idea of making this training accessible to every pastor through an online series of two- to five-minute videos, she agreed.

“These are the kinds of things we’re dreaming of publishing in coming years,” says Samson. “We have this valued

platform, and for a while, we’ve just been running maintenance. We want to utilize Kindred to the best of our ability.”

In the new communications strategy in the Collaborative Model, CCMBC’s role will include sharing resources

from provincial conferences and partners, including online interviews and podcasts.

While video and audio are growing, bookselling isn’t going away: “We’d love to be more service-minded and track down hard-to-get titles for people,” says Samson.

He would also like to get Kindred back into the business of helping people self-publish: “There are stories that need to be told. We want to be able to support our ministries and help Christian authors get their message out.”

When was the last time you checked out what’s available through Kindred? The Confession of Faith Commentary and Family Matters are valuable pieces of learning about what it means to be Mennonite Brethren.

