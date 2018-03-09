Foodgrains Bank welcomes Government of Canada increase to international assistance

Funding to increase by $2 billion over five years

Canadian Foodgrains Bank strongly welcomes the Canadian government’s commitment to increase the international assistance budget with $2 billion in new funding over five years, announced in Budget 2018.

Canadian funding for international assistance plays a critical role in addressing global poverty, inequality, and hunger. It is an important expression of Canadian values of compassion and fairness. These funds make a real difference for the poorest and most vulnerable people through life-saving interventions and by helping break the cycle of poverty.

The Foodgrains Bank is also pleased that Budget 2018 addresses the world’s growing humanitarian needs by substantially increasing the base budget for humanitarian assistance. The new base budget of $738 million will improve predictability and timeliness in the provision of humanitarian assistance.

“This week’s announcement provides improved predictability, greater transparency, and a stronger commitment to helping the poorest and most vulnerable,” says Foodgrains Bank executive director Jim Cornelius.

“An increased base budget for humanitarian assistance will enable more effective responses to help those in greatest need. Increasing the overall international assistance budget will strengthen Canada’s ability to empower women and girls and end extreme poverty.”

Many Canadians have encouraged Canada to increase its commitment to international assistance, including thousands of Foodgrains Bank supporters who met or wrote to their members of Parliament. They asked Canada to do more to respond to poverty and humanitarian disaster around the world. Budget 2018 ends the decline in international assistance as a share of the Canadian economy and it strengthens Canada’s international efforts to reduce and end extreme poverty. This is welcomed news.

As a trusted partner for 35 years, the Foodgrains Bank will continue to work closely with the Government of Canada to ensure these resources are invested in smart and responsible ways.

–Amanda Thorsteinsson, Communications Coordinator

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end global hunger. In the 2016-17 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided over $41 million of assistance for over 900,000 people in 35 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank projects are undertaken with matching support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.

