International Development Week 2019

International Development Week celebrates Canadians who care about Canada’s commitment to ending global hunger and poverty

February 3-9, 2019, is International Development Week, a week set aside to celebrate the important role that Canada plays in making the world a better place for all.

“Canadians show they care about international development through the Foodgrains Bank in many ways,” says Foodgrains Bank executive director Jim Cornelius.

“Hundreds of Canadians show their support for international development by volunteering for or supporting growing projects. Others attend or participate in Common Vision concerts, make donations, lend their voice, or reach out to others to raise awareness. We are grateful for all they do.”

This year’s theme of Together for Gender Equality recognizes the important role women play in ending global poverty and hunger.

“Women and girls are often the most vulnerable to food insecurity, poverty and discrimination. It is critical that we listen to and involve women and girls in all our efforts to end hunger. Their strengths and skills are essential for ending hunger. Women play a key role in their households and communities, producing and preparing food, earning money, and caring for their families,” says Cornelius.

Canadians who want to share their support for International Development Week can do so by:

Posting a short video to social media saying why they care about Canada’s role in the world.

Attending an event near you.

Signing a postcard.

–Amanda Thorsteinsson, communications coordinator, CFGB

