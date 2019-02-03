What's New
Home News International Development Week 2019

International Development Week 2019

February 3, 2019 0 comment

International Development Week celebrates Canadians who care about Canada’s commitment to ending global hunger and poverty

A CFGB delegation visits with local community and government members in Ethiopia.

February 3-9, 2019, is International Development Week, a week set aside to celebrate the important role that Canada plays in making the world a better place for all.

“Canadians show they care about international development through the Foodgrains Bank in many ways,” says Foodgrains Bank executive director Jim Cornelius.

“Hundreds of Canadians show their support for international development by volunteering for or supporting growing projects. Others attend or participate in Common Vision concerts, make donations, lend their voice, or reach out to others to raise awareness. We are grateful for all they do.”

This year’s theme of Together for Gender Equality recognizes the important role women play in ending global poverty and hunger.

“Women and girls are often the most vulnerable to food insecurity, poverty and discrimination. It is critical that we listen to and involve women and girls in all our efforts to end hunger. Their strengths and skills are essential for ending hunger. Women play a key role in their households and communities, producing and preparing food, earning money, and caring for their families,” says Cornelius.

Canadians who want to share their support for International Development Week can do so by:

  • Posting a short video to social media saying why they care about Canada’s role in the world.
  • Attending an event near you.
  • Signing a postcard.

–Amanda Thorsteinsson, communications coordinator, CFGB

0 comment

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2017-18 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided over $37 million of assistance for over 800,000 people in 34 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.

You may also like

Poverty in Canada

January 15, 2019

Grow Hope bridges rural-urban divide to help end...

August 3, 2018

Foodgrains Bank welcomes Government of Canada increase to...

March 9, 2018

House Blend sells house

April 19, 2017

An invitation to kindness and generosity

March 1, 2017

Homeless in Abbotsford

December 8, 2014

Problems of homelessness

December 8, 2014

IJM president puts feet to peace

October 1, 2014

Critical food situation in South Sudan

September 18, 2014

Slum youth make music from garbage

April 28, 2014

Leave a Comment