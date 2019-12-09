A prayer for Human Rights Day

All human life belongs to God.

We have been created in the image of God,

crowned with dignity and honour.

God opposes every action and attitude

which devalues human life.

Since the beginning of time,

God has shown Himself

as a shield for the defenceless,

caring for the proof and needy,

providing for the widow and orphan,

comforting the sick and lonely.

Spirit of God, use us as Your instruments

for justice, peace, and blessing.

Prayer taken from the Mennonite Brethren Confession of Faith – liturgical version, Article 14: “The Sanctity of Human Life.”

Human Rights Day (December 10) commemorates the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

