Unravelling racism

Advocating for a diverse table

As a person of colour, I found that speaking about racism to a predominantly white audience – especially a congregation that I am still getting to know – was quite a stressful experience. I felt immense pressure to represent my racial group well.

Although I am usually quite comfortable speaking in public as an educator, with the extra weight of trying to not make a “mistake” or come off as a person of colour who is “too sensitive” or angry, I often second-guessed myself throughout the process. I even had a difficult time presenting material that was based on my own personal experiences.

To find the right balance between teaching the framework for racism without pushing people to the point of shutting down, one of the first things we as leaders did was reflect on each of our multiple, intersecting identities with regards to race, gender, and our roles within the church. Acknowledging that all people, regardless of intentions, carry unconscious biases, we felt the most contentious concepts would best be received coming from Lee – a white, male, lead pastor – rather than from Natasha or myself – two women of colour.

“We cannot retreat to the convenience of being overwhelmed.” That sentence gripped me when I first saw it on a sign that white woman held high at a rally in Vancouver one week after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, N.C. That sign, along with the repeated calls from people of colour around North America for white people to take up their role in dismantling racism, moved me to finally address the reality of racism from the pulpit.

I knew I did not have all the answers when it came to addressing racism, but I was no longer willing to use the complexity of the subject as an excuse for my silence. I threw myself into research and felt a profound sense of calling and energy heading into our sermon series.

My naive enthusiasm was quickly dampened when a number of people respectfully expressed disagreement, confusion, and concern after the first message in the series.

I experienced anger and sadness as I witnessed how even though Natasha and Kate felt compelled to hedge their truth (knowing that it would unsettle people), members of the body still struggled to embrace the biblical or contextual relevance of the topic for our community.

I entered into this series with great caution. I had twice spoken at Cedar Park about my personal encounters with racial oppression, and although the congregation was generally receptive to hearing my story, I was occasionally offended by people’s well-intentioned responses. It was clear that racism was at play in our church.

Sharing my story is powerful, but it is not enough to change a systemic problem. Like Kate, I found the delivery process hard. As people of colour, we did not find it easy to deliver messages about racism to a crowd of mostly white people.

In one message, I cited stereotypes associated with “Asian drivers” as an example of subtle racism. People laughed as if it were a joke. They were downplaying or denying the existence of prejudicial views while expressing them right there in church.