A road untravelled

Mvwala Katshinga and I chatted casually in the Kintambo MB Church courtyard in Kinshasa, while I waited for my ride to Kikwit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Katshinga asked, “Did you read my contribution to John Driver’s book (Life Together in the Spirit)? I said the ordination of women pastors must no longer be a taboo.” He grinned and added, “You know, the MB church of Congo ordained our first woman pastor in 2003, and it didn’t take us nearly as long as the Canadians. You debated for decades before permitting it in 2006!”

I responded, “Yes, I met pastor Charly Lukala in 2003 and used your conference as an example in the debates prior to the 2006 vote. But I often felt Canadian MBs attending the workshops didn’t receive your experience as a legitimate argument in the discussion.”

Could it be that colonial thinking built on white power caused Canadians to reject the possibility of learning from our African brothers and sisters?

Coincidentally, as this conversation took place, I was looking ahead to Thailand 2017, the mission and prayer consultation. I decided to identify in my message there a critical challenge in missions today: white power.

White power is pretty simple: it’s the assumption by whites that it’s all about them; that they are inherently superior because they have education, money, and a historic ability to impose their worldview everywhere; and that the recipients of this imposition are “in darkness” needing the “light” of white economics, politics, knowledge, and religion.

White power influences almost every corner of the world. So, whites assume their way is the only legitimate one. Everyone of another race must play in the white game according to white rules achieving white expectations based on those rules. This includes the church.