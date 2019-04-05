Super-servants

Volunteers form the backbone of churches. Who are the members in your congregation that exemplify a Christ-like attitude, giving their time, energy, and love to ministry inside and outside the church? mbherald@mbchurches.ca

Elvira Dueck

Coaldale (Alta.) MB Church

At 92, Elvira Dueck volunteered at the long-term care facility at the Coaldale Care Centre, feeding residents with dementia (much younger than herself) breakfast every morning – serving a total of 2,200 hours. For 50 years, she was a regular volunteer at the MCC Thrift Shop in Lethbridge. Elvira died in an apartment fire on Jan. 4, 2019, leaving a legacy of generosity, kindness, and grace.

John and Elfrieda Unger

Steinbach (Man.) MB Church

Retired teachers John and Elfrieda sing duets at funerals and seniors’ events. At 74, Elfrieda heads up Steinbach MB’s children’s church and nursery, leading the more than 65 volunteers who teach the church’s 120-some children. She cooks meals for undernourished families. John (now 73) joined the church’s leadership team after his retirement, moving into the role of treasurer despite no background in finance. He serves the board of a seniors’ housing society, shares leadership of a small group, and continues to mentor five to seven student-teachers from the University of Manitoba.

Alanna Giesbrecht

Lendrum Mennonite Church, Edmonton

Alanna is a co-chair of Lendrum’s worship commission and member of the caring commission. The mother of four jumps into projects with both feet and a full heart. She goes above and beyond in visiting and caring for church members and hosting meals. She is invested in making Lendrum’s worship the best that it can be – with a concern for both stability and freshness. On top of that, Alanna has volunteered as a “friendly family” for Syrian newcomers, with an Indigenous reconciliation circle, and as a good neighbour to countless others. What makes her outstanding is the depth of her concern and willingness to help.

