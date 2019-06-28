Northern Lights

Indigenous ambassador Paul Winter (far left) and his co-pastor at Living Word Temple, Winnipeg, Katherine Thomas (right image) are regularly invited to communities in Northern Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario to encourage and pray with the believers there.

Apr. 8–12, 2019, I joined them and a group from Kitchener, Ontario, on their visit to the Matias Colomb First Nation community of Pukatawagan, Man., to lead a worship service and support the church however we could.