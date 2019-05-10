Further reading for MB pastors

PCO can be an overwhelming flood of information

Revisit some of that content at your leisure by following these links.

Re-ingest Bruce Guenther’s riveting historical presentation through these shorter articles:

https://mbherald.com/mb-history-tour-chapter-one/

https://mbherald.com/mb-history-tour-chapter-two/

https://mbherald.com/mb-history-tour-chapter-three/

https://mbherald.com/mb-history-tour-chapter-four/

Learn about the utility of the BFL pamphlets:

https://mbherald.com/big-issues-small-pamphlets/

Read the entire Confession of Faith article series:

(there’s a comment section – start a conversation! 😊 )

https://mbherald.com/bfl/

Learn about the new, revised Family Matters

https://mbherald.com/revised-canadian-edition-family-matters/

https://mbherald.com/family-matters-rev-cdn-ed/

More thoughts by two current MB scholars (Doug Heidebrecht and Andrew Dyck) on MB DNA:

https://mbherald.com/centred-on-jesus/

https://mbherald.com/church/

https://mbherald.com/mb-genome-project/

James Toews’ article series on Anabaptism 101

https://mbherald.com/tag/anabaptism-101/

Book reviews on key Anabaptist resources:

https://mbherald.com/renewing-identity-and-mission-mennonite-brethren-reflections-after-150-years/

https://mbherald.com/a-primer-on-anabaptism/

https://mbherald.com/the-upside-down-kingdom/

https://mbherald.com/traversing-the-mb-world/

And don’t forget the podcast. Many of the episodes are Manitoba specific, but several, especially those of Jon Isaak and César García, are relevant to all MBs

http://mbherald.com/multiply-podcast/