A Remembrance Day prayer

November 11, 2019 0 comment

Love and Nonresistance

Lord God,
fill us with the love that flows from Your heart,
that we might be agents of reconciliation in a broken world,
ambassadors of the Prince of Peace in all our ways.
Give us the patience to wait on Your judgments,
rather than taking vengeance ourselves.
Give us the strength to yield,
returning evil with good,
and trusting in the power of Your love,
rather than our own love of power.

—excerpted from the Mennonite Brethren Confession of Faith – Liturgical Version.
Prayer for the week, posted here Mondays. 

 

 

Without words? 

Sometimes you need someone else’s help to form a prayer. 

MB Herald is seeking lay liturgists to send a prayer to share with the MB family. Send us your short, written prayers – topical, Scripture-based, or seasonal; 5-10 lines long. Please include an original image for publication. 

Write mbherald@mbchurches.ca for more information. 

Angeline is the copy editor for the MB Herald.

