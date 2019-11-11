A Remembrance Day prayer

Love and Nonresistance

Lord God,

fill us with the love that flows from Your heart,

that we might be agents of reconciliation in a broken world,

ambassadors of the Prince of Peace in all our ways.

Give us the patience to wait on Your judgments,

rather than taking vengeance ourselves.

Give us the strength to yield,

returning evil with good,

and trusting in the power of Your love,

rather than our own love of power.

—excerpted from the Mennonite Brethren Confession of Faith – Liturgical Version.

