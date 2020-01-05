Letters – Winter 2020

Printed pages needed

Re “MB Herald goes out of print” (online, Nov. 6, 2019).

The concern of the printed MB Herald being discontinued stirs up many other issues.

Some elderly people are familiar with websites, Facebook, and emails. But, as a pastor of care in a church with mostly elderly sisters and brothers, I do not believe this will meet the needs of the majority of my spiritual family.

As an older congregation, Clearbrook MB Church has more funeral services than most churches. Over the summer and fall 2019 editions of the MB Herald, 12 of the people in the “Finish Lines” were from our church family.

What better way to give testimony to God’s faithfulness and to inspire us to remain steadfast than reading about God’s grace and mercy in the lives of his people? What better way to honour our elders?

Posting obituaries on the website certainly will not address the needs of those looking to see the obituary of their loved one in printed form.

I also think of two things that involve the printed page in our church. The first is a Christmas party our church is hosting for a secular agency at which I will provide about six different Christmas booklets as well as Bibles. The second is the Christmas booklets and digests I set out each year at first Advent, including our MB Seminary’s “As We Wait – Advent Devotionals.”

Our goal is that people will be inspired by this literature and give it to friends and family members.

What if I told people to go to a website, or Facebook, or Instagram to search for the stories of Christmas instead?

I want to say on behalf of the seniors in our church family and all who come through our doors, CCMBC’s new communications strategy will not communicate the most important message we have to these people.

Clearbrook has its own TV station so people who are unable to attend a service are able to watch the services of the church they love deeply. We are committed to using the best avenue possible to share the best message ever given.

There is ample ministry literature for children, youth, and young adults. But there is no literature geared for elderly people even though the largest demographic group in our society is those over 65.

I urge our MB leaders to consider the many people who cannot receive the message they are sending out if they eliminate the printed page.

Walter Wiens

Abbotsford, B.C.