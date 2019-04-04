A garden of giving

How can a church respond to hunger – not only spiritual, but physical – in its community? In May 2013, a vision to transform an unused grassy lot at Central Heights Church, Abbotsford, B.C., into a community garden went from seed to sprout in a few short weeks.

It was planted when the monthly meeting of women’s ministry volunteer leaders and women’s pastor Rushia Klassen turned to a discussion of food security in the community.

Two weeks later, a quickly formed committee held its first meeting, crowned with prayer: that the garden would not only provide food, but also connection with the community; that it would be a place of learning and enrichment where people could see the heavenly Father at work.

Garden for growth

Upon receiving approval from the church leadership, Klassen invited contributions from local businesses. With generous donations from a landscaping company, seeds from a local nursery, and aged chicken manure from church elder/farmer Alan Suderman, volunteers produced 12 raised beds on the first workday.

The committee looked to other successful community gardens for guidelines on plot rental and policies.

The first year, eight gardeners rented a plot and committed to participate in spring and fall workdays. Today, 36 gardeners rent beds of varying sizes. As with other community gardens, there is a waiting list.

Four beds were designated for the food bank operated by the church. Adding a bag of fresh-picked lettuce, kale, beets, or carrots to the canned and dried food is a delight for food bank volunteers.



Stone of serenity

The garden is easily visible from the road; there is much foot traffic through the area. It is not uncommon to see a person standing in front of the sign, meditating, praying, and reflecting on the verse written on a rock (1 Samuel 7:12).

Seniors living in the Central Heights Manor adjacent to the church have also taken an interest in the garden. These lifelong gardeners share their expertise with young enthusiasts, including neighbourhood children who subsequently came to Sunday school.

Fruits of their labour

One Central Heights women’s ministry has learned to make jam. The strawberry plants donated the first year now fill a bed, and raspberries grow vigorously along the fence. The women add jam to Christmas hampers or sell it to raise funds for church projects.

The garden has fulfilled the original vision of connection to the community not only by providing food, but by fostering relationships as people learn together in the fresh air of God’s creation.

Debbie Dick

is a member of Central Heights Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

