“All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability” Acts 2:4 (NRSV).

Originally Pentecost was an agricultural festival in which the grace of God – as witnessed in the beauty and diversity of the harvest – was celebrated. The fruits of nature are full of colour, demonstrating multiform divine generosity. No two flowers are alike, yet we can distinguish between a rose and a daisy.

In the same way, when the Spirit descended upon the first harvest of disciples, the diversity was plain to see: the message of salvation had been made flesh and now was expressed in different cultures and languages. Even so, it continued to be the same united message: Jesus, God and Saviour.

Diversity and unity: both are proof of the presence of the Spirit of God. Both are necessary for the growth of the church. Both are God-given gifts. When we celebrate Pentecost, we give thanks to the Holy Spirit for these gifts that we experience within our global faith family.

César García, MWC

César García

is general secretary of Mennonite World Conference. He lives in Kitchener, Ont. This article was first sent as a public letter at Pentecost 2018.

