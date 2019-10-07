Living our identity

Identity markers

These challenges suggest that the formation of a dual evangelical and Anabaptist identity must not only address the theological content of what these labels mean, but also how they function as identity markers within a diverse and dynamic Mennonite Brethren community. The challenge is not to reduce “Anabaptist” and “evangelical” to mere slogans we use to caricature the nature and complexity of these two movements.

The term “evangelical” is derived from the New Testament language for “gospel” or “good news.”

The label has had a long history of use by certain Protestant groups. More recently, it has been used to describe a contemporary movement of Christians defined by a constellation of theological convictions about the Bible, salvation in Jesus Christ alone, the necessity of a personal conversion experience, and living out this experience in daily life and witness.

The range of individuals, churches, denominations, institutions, and agencies that identify as evangelical makes it very difficult to use the term – defined by the lowest common denominators that hold them together – as a robust and holistic description of Mennonite Brethren identity. It is also important to recognize that some of the concerns of North American evangelicalism often carry little significance for many in the global Mennonite Brethren family who do not encounter the same theological issues or denominational divisions.

Despite the many differences among evangelical groups, our shared convictions regarding the Bible, salvation in Jesus Christ, and conversion provide Mennonite Brethren with a sense of assurance that these groups are seeking to be faithful disciples and true witnesses of Jesus as revealed in Scripture. This provides a foundation that enables Mennonite Brethren congregations to partner in mission with other evangelicals.

Although the term “Anabaptist” was initially used by opponents to portray the Radical wing of the 16th-century Reformation, it has also proven difficult to define the central convictions of this diverse movement with a succinct list of beliefs or practices. The early Anabaptists’ deep conviction that Jesus is central to all of faith and life, their openness to the work of the Holy Spirit, and their desire to model themselves after the New Testament church led many of them, although not all, to emphasize the separation of church and state, discipleship, believers baptism, congregational discernment, rejection of violence, and active evangelism.

Since this movement arose within the cultural, religious, and political context of Christendom Europe, the significance of Anabaptism for contemporary Mennonite Brethren has at times also been questioned.

In a similar way, the early Anabaptists offer today’s Mennonite Brethren an example of those who faithfully sought to follow Jesus in their time – a stepping stone, if you will – that intentionally points back to the New Testament church. Although it is impossible to replicate these early Anabaptists, their life and thought can function as an interpretive lens that focuses attention on how to faithfully follow the life and teachings of Jesus, how to read Scripture, and how best to reflect the nature of the early church. ⁵

When either Anabaptism or evangelicalism is appealed to as a label for Mennonite Brethren identity, we need to recognize that in doing so, we make choices regarding what is deemed to be “central” or “the best” theological emphases of either movement. The value of these choices must ultimately be judged by their faithfulness to the teaching of Scripture.