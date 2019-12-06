What's New
Home News Canadian Red Cross gives MDS grant

Canadian Red Cross gives MDS grant

December 6, 2019 0 comment

Funds will be used for volunteer support, new tool trailer

Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) Canada’s efforts to assist people whose homes were damaged by spring floods in the Minden, Ottawa and Renfrew, Ont. areas will be enhanced by a grant from the Canadian Red Cross’ community partnership program.

The program, which provides funds for local community programs and support, will be used by MDS for volunteer support—for transportation, food and housing—and to purchase a new tool trailer to help with this and other disaster responses in the province, says Nick Hamm, chair of MDS’s Ontario unit.

“The support from the Red Cross is a great addition to our efforts in the area,” says Hamm, about the work being done by volunteers on six homes.

“Together with generous donations from many others, it will help us complete the job and get people back into their houses.”

This is the third time MDS has responded to help homeowners affected by flooding and tornados in the Ottawa region. Houses being repaired or rebuilt from flooding by the organization are being elevated to mitigate future flood damage.

MDS expects to be involved in the area until early in the new year.

0 comment

You may also like

MDS responds to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

November 8, 2019

Came as strangers, leaving as friends

October 25, 2019

MDS is ready to respond

September 5, 2019

Faces of Mennonite Disaster Service in Grand Forks,...

July 26, 2019

Reconciliation with Indigenous Canadians

June 21, 2019

No distinction between giver and receiver

April 12, 2019

Cyclone in southern Africa leaves humanitarian emergency

March 27, 2019

Faith expressed in actions

March 23, 2018

MWC responds in solidarity to disasters

January 3, 2018

Broken things and a bottle of tears

November 1, 2017

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: