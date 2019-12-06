Canadian Red Cross gives MDS grant

Funds will be used for volunteer support, new tool trailer

Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) Canada’s efforts to assist people whose homes were damaged by spring floods in the Minden, Ottawa and Renfrew, Ont. areas will be enhanced by a grant from the Canadian Red Cross’ community partnership program.

The program, which provides funds for local community programs and support, will be used by MDS for volunteer support—for transportation, food and housing—and to purchase a new tool trailer to help with this and other disaster responses in the province, says Nick Hamm, chair of MDS’s Ontario unit.

“The support from the Red Cross is a great addition to our efforts in the area,” says Hamm, about the work being done by volunteers on six homes.

“Together with generous donations from many others, it will help us complete the job and get people back into their houses.”

This is the third time MDS has responded to help homeowners affected by flooding and tornados in the Ottawa region. Houses being repaired or rebuilt from flooding by the organization are being elevated to mitigate future flood damage.

MDS expects to be involved in the area until early in the new year.

