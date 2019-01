You’re invited to MBH book club facilitated by Paul Cumin

Title: The Activist Impulse: Essays on the intersection of evangelicalism and Anabaptism

One chapter per week

Time: 12 p.m.–1 p.m. Mountain Time

Start: March 1, 2019

Duration: 15 weeks

Location: Zoom

Participants: total participants will be capped; first to sign up will be first accepted; attendance at all sessions not compulsory

Book: participants are responsible to acquire their own copy of the book