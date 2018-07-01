Alphabet Soup

What's New
Every organization develops its insider language and soup pot of acronyms. Can you fill out the full names behind these letters and identify what they refer to? Which ones did we miss?

MCC
MEDA
WIML
MDS
BFL
MBBS
C2C
L2L
CP
MBCCA
CBC
AEFMQ
CMU
BBI
MWC
ETEQ
BOCE
MBBC
CFGB
MBMSI
KP
PCO
CCMBC
