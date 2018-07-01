Every organization develops its insider language and soup pot of acronyms. Can you fill out the full names behind these letters and identify what they refer to? Which ones did we miss? MCC MEDA WIML MDS BFL MBBS C2C L2L CP MBCCA CBC AEFMQ CMU BBI MWC ETEQ BOCE MBBC CFGB MBMSI KP PCO CCMBC Alphabet Soup was last modified: June 21st, 2018 by StaffShare this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) 0 comment Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Sign me up for the newsletter! Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.