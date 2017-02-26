Church celebrates 90th anniversary

Steinbach (Man.) MB Church celebrated their 90th anniversary Jan. 8, 2017.

Under the theme “Legacy: Past, Present and Future,” former pastors Bill Lehman and Keith Poysti gave a dramatic reading of God’s work in Scripture, current pastor Walter Fast outlined Anabaptist history and Mennonite Brethren Church of Manitoba executive director Elton DaSilva gave a prophetic challenge for the future. Long-term missionary Ruth Ewert and former pastor Abe Klassen closed with service with prayer of blessing.

The celebration featured a choir, a display of memorabilia such as choir robes and Boys Brigade uniforms and a lunch of 2,700 homemade perogies. Two of those present at the celebration have been part of the church since the first service when they were five years old.

Steinbach MB Church formed Jan. 3, 1927, with 38 men and 7 women. In 1931, members of the congregation started a Bible school with 9 students hungry for the Word of God; that vision lives on as Steinbach Bible College. Evangelism and service have remained central to the church, which has sent many short- and long-term missionaries and sewed thousands of blankets for MCC. To be Jesus’ hands, the congregation sponsored a Laotian family in 1979, and this past year, began assisting a refugee family from Ethiopia.

Over its history, 1163 members have called Steinbach MB their church home. Intergenerational unity continues to characterize the current congregation of 430 members.

