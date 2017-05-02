Steinbach Bible College graduation 2017

Posted by Contributor on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Steinbach Bible College’s theme for 2016-2017 was “Trust” based on Psalm 37:3-7a, something our graduates were encouraged to remember as they began a new journey beyond the halls of SBC.

SBC celebrated students graduating over the weekend of Apr. 21–22, 2017.

Our spring concert began the weekend on Friday showcasing the student drama troupe New Creation and worship band Free Servant along with features by two Conservatory students. Eight Activate and eight Certificate of Biblical Studies graduates were presented during the program.

Formal graduation exercises followed on Saturday and saw 28 graduates presented with their degrees at Steinbach EMC. A Bachelor of Arts was awarded to four Ministry Leadership and 19 Christian Studies students, and five students received their Associate of Arts in Bible-Theology.

We were pleased to have Elton DaSilva, Executive Director for the Mennonite Brethren Church of Manitoba present the commencement address.

Valedictorian Ashley Penner shared, “SBC has provided us with incredible opportunities to learn and grow, helping us to build a foundation for the future.” That is what we hope for: that SBC has been a place to help equip and empower these students for wherever God has called them to serve and that they would trust in his plans.

Graduation weekend concludes SBC’s celebration of our 80th anniversary as a Bible college empowering servant leaders to follow Jesus, serve the church and engage the world.

