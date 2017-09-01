Mortar and Bricks: Mennonite Brethren churches in Canada

Photos wanted!

Faith in Canada 150, a project of the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada (the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches is an affiliate member) says: “On the occasion of Canada’s 150th anniversary, Canadians everywhere are celebrating what makes our country feel like home.”

As part of this project, the Centre for MB Studies is collecting photographs of local congregations to highlight the faith that forms the cornerstone of many Canadians’ lives.

CMBS invites you to take a curbside photograph of your church building and send it to archives@mbchurches.ca. Include the photographer’s full name, the church’s full name and location. You are welcome to also include a brief description.

Photos will be added to the archives’ congregational collection and forwarded to the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada’s church photo initiative.

