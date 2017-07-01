Memory from MAID – July/August 2017

“If youth has something to do with the success with which a home for the elderly can be run, Donwood Manor should [prove to] be a success,” reported the MB Herald on the Sept. 19, 1970, dedication of the MB-supported personal care home. Administrator Helmuth Klassen, matron Esther Wiebe and program director Gerhard Friesen, in their 20s and 30s at the time, were the “youth” to whom the likelihood of success was ascribed.