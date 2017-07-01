Memory from MAID – July/August 2017

Posted by on Saturday, July 1, 2017  

“If youth has something to do with the success with which a home for the elderly can be run, Donwood Manor should [prove to] be a success,” reported the MB Herald on the Sept. 19, 1970, dedication of the MB-supported personal care home. Administrator Helmuth Klassen, matron Esther Wiebe and program director Gerhard Friesen, in their 20s and 30s at the time, were the “youth” to whom the likelihood of success was ascribed.  
Photo from the Centre for MB Studies (NP070-1-2001) is available to the public in collaboration with MAID: the Mennonite Archival Image Database. Research or purchase images from Mennonite churches and organizations at archives.mhsc.ca.

