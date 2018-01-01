EQUIP Study Conference

Rebranded “EQUIP,” the 2017 study conference on Transforming Discipleship Nov 1–3, 2017, at Northview Community Church was a hit if its 384 registered guests were any indication. The location in Abbotsford, B.C., a province that is home to 40 percent of Canadian Mennonite Brethren churches, nearly guaranteed a good turnout, but MBs also came from Quebec, across the border in the U.S., from Germany, and Thailand to learn together about how to follow Jesus better.

Plenary speaker Darrell Johnson, a Presbyterian minister and former Regent college professor, brought Scripture alive, opening the key Anabaptist text – the Sermon on the Mount – in new ways for many listeners.

MB ministry leaders led workshops on singing as discipleship, discipling like Jesus, discipleship in the family, and more.

The conference was prefaced by a special general meeting in which delegates approved a markedly reduced budget for CCMBC, a separate budget for CCMBC Legacy Fund Inc., now a separate entity, a Legacy board member, and the merger of MB Mission and the C2C Network. See mbherald.com/special-general-meeting-2017.