Columbia Bible College graduation 2017

Another cohort unleashed to serve

Columbia Bible College, Abbotsford, B.C., matriculated 120 students at commencement ceremonies Apr. 22, 2017, at Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly with singing lead by the CBC travelling ministry team, spoken word poetry by worship arts graduate Rebecca Laurenti, speeches and awards.

Professor of practical theology Janet Boldt gave the commencement address then was conferred the title of faculty emerita. Retiring after 25 years of teaching and mentoring students in spiritual formation & discipleship, conflict management, cross-cultural communication and conflict management, she is the first woman to hold this honour.

Caregiving & counselling program graduates Ryan Newman and Jenna Song gave the valedictory address.

Les and Rita Peters (1974–1976) were awarded the Alumni of the Year for their work with Impact Ministries in Guatemala which they founded in 1998 with fewer than 100 students in one school. The ministry now serves 10 schools with more than 1,500 students, includes a medical and dental clinic, three churches and community development projects.

Outdoor leadership graduate Matthew Kliever received the Governor General Award for highest GPA.

Certificates:

Christian Studies – 25

Quest program – 28

Diplomas

Biblical studies – 9

Caregiving & counselling – 7

Intercultural studies – 4

Outdoor leadership – 4

Worship arts – 3

Youth work – 4

BA

Biblical studies – 15

Caregiving & counselling – 8

Intercultural studies – 3

Outdoor leadership – 2

Worship arts – 3

Youth work – 5

