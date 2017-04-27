Columbia Bible College graduation 2017

Posted by on Thursday, April 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment  

The travelling ministry team lead congregational singing. PHOTO: Stephanie Jantzen

Another cohort unleashed to serve

Columbia Bible College, Abbotsford, B.C., matriculated 120 students at commencement ceremonies Apr. 22, 2017, at Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly with singing lead by the CBC travelling ministry team, spoken word poetry by worship arts graduate Rebecca Laurenti, speeches and awards.

Janet Boldt PHOTO: Stephanie Jantzen

Professor of practical theology Janet Boldt gave the commencement address then was conferred the title of faculty emerita. Retiring after 25 years of teaching and mentoring students in spiritual formation & discipleship, conflict management, cross-cultural communication and conflict management, she is the first woman to hold this honour.

Valedictorians Ryan Newman and Jenna Song. PHOTO: Stephanie Jantzen

Caregiving & counselling program graduates Ryan Newman and Jenna Song gave the valedictory address.

Alumni of the year Les and Rita Peters. PHOTO: Stephanie Jantzen

Les and Rita Peters (1974–1976) were awarded the Alumni of the Year for their work with Impact Ministries in Guatemala which they founded in 1998 with fewer than 100 students in one school. The ministry now serves 10 schools with more than 1,500 students, includes a medical and dental clinic, three churches and community development projects.

Outdoor leadership graduate Matthew Kliever received the Governor General Award for highest GPA.

President Bryan Born and Bethany College transfer student Matthew Janzen, graduating with great distinction. PHOTO: Stephanie Jantzen

Certificates:

Christian Studies – 25
Quest program – 28

Diplomas

Biblical studies – 9
Caregiving & counselling – 7
Intercultural studies – 4
Outdoor leadership – 4
Worship arts – 3
Youth work – 4

Professors and students are congenial at CBC. PHOTO: Stephanie Jantzen.

BA

Biblical studies – 15
Caregiving & counselling – 8
Intercultural studies – 3
Outdoor leadership – 2
Worship arts – 3
Youth work – 5

Category: Canadian, News · Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Want to see everything from this month?

Recent Comments

Subscribe to MB Herald via email

Enter your email address to receive notification of new posts.

© Mennonite Brethren Herald, 2016

%d bloggers like this: