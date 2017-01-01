  • holy-spirit-feature-mbh-2

    The Holy Spirit living in us

    Sunday, January 1, 2017

      When you hear the words, Holy Spirit, what’s your first thought or emotion? Are you filled with excitement and hope? Do you have a sense of fear…

  • mb-seminar-feature

    Telling the story of Jesus

    Sunday, January 1, 2017

    Have you ever witnessed an amazing athletic feat? Were you there when a celebrity came to town? There is something exciting about “being there when it happened,” isn’t there?

  • janfeb-2017-ffptteofe-3

    From Front Porches to the Ends of the Earth

    Friday, December 30, 2016

    “Between 85 and 90 percent of Christians don’t know their neighbours’ names,” says Anna Marie Geddert, community ministries pastor at Jubilee Mennonite Church, a joint MB/Mennonite Church congregation…

  • Pine branch in snow. Winter sunset in the forest.

    The Light of the world

    Thursday, December 1, 2016

    This article was first published Dec. 5, 2003 Christmas is a season of lights. They glimmer in candles, glow on trees, are strung into twinkling shapes. These lights,…

Winds of the Spirit in Brazil

  Winds of the Spirit in Brazil “The pulpit is no longer central to church life and outreach. We now serve and help the community as the foundation…

January/February 2017

Contents of the January/February 2017 issue.

Come, Holy Spirit

“Honey, let me hold your baby.” My husband Dave and I were happily sitting in a pew at Cariboo Bethel Church, Williams Lake, B.C., when this woman offered…

The Holy Spirit living in us

  When you hear the words, Holy Spirit, what’s your first thought or emotion? Are you filled with excitement and hope? Do you have a sense of fear…

Through up or down, God is in it all

It was a difficult year. On the cultural front, 2016 saw the loss of several artists who spoke to North American cultural consciences. Amid rapid change, we feel…

Telling the story of Jesus

Have you ever witnessed an amazing athletic feat? Were you there when a celebrity came to town? There is something exciting about “being there when it happened,” isn’t there?

On the Holy Spirit

The Spirit is the believer’s seal…. There is great comfort here, for the Spirit’s presence in our lives is the guarantee that God in the last day will…

What does God's glory look like?

God is holy. God is glorious. God is robed in splendour. All true. All hard for me to wrap my finite human mind around. And maybe that’s the…

