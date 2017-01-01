When you hear the words, Holy Spirit, what’s your first thought or emotion? Are you filled with excitement and hope? Do you have a sense of fear…
Have you ever witnessed an amazing athletic feat? Were you there when a celebrity came to town? There is something exciting about “being there when it happened,” isn’t there?
“Between 85 and 90 percent of Christians don’t know their neighbours’ names,” says Anna Marie Geddert, community ministries pastor at Jubilee Mennonite Church, a joint MB/Mennonite Church congregation…
This article was first published Dec. 5, 2003 Christmas is a season of lights. They glimmer in candles, glow on trees, are strung into twinkling shapes. These lights,…
David Wiebe
Winds of the Spirit in Brazil “The pulpit is no longer central to church life and outreach. We now serve and help the community as the foundation…
Karla Braun
Contents of the January/February 2017 issue.
Contributor
“Honey, let me hold your baby.” My husband Dave and I were happily sitting in a pew at Cariboo Bethel Church, Williams Lake, B.C., when this woman offered…
Contributor
Karla Braun
It was a difficult year. On the cultural front, 2016 saw the loss of several artists who spoke to North American cultural consciences. Amid rapid change, we feel…
Mark Wessner
The Spirit is the believer’s seal…. There is great comfort here, for the Spirit’s presence in our lives is the guarantee that God in the last day will…
Contributor
God is holy. God is glorious. God is robed in splendour. All true. All hard for me to wrap my finite human mind around. And maybe that’s the…
