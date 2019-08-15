Over the past few months, our communications team has worked diligently at updating the design and content of MB Herald. Our goal is to be a platform that shares our collective stories and inspires the mission of the Mennonite Brethren. As we continue the redevelopment of MB Herald, we hope to communicate well with our churches in effective and relevant ways.

You have an important role to play in this family magazine. In this new era of collaboration among Mennonite Brethren, I hope your church will be a champion for this important family communication channel.