What's New

Over the past few months, our communications team has worked diligently at updating the design and content of MB Herald. Our goal is to be a platform that shares our collective stories and inspires the mission of the Mennonite Brethren. As we continue the redevelopment of MB Herald, we hope to communicate well with our churches in effective and relevant ways.

You have an important role to play in this family magazine. In this new era of collaboration among Mennonite Brethren, I hope your church will be a champion for this important family communication channel.

There are several ways you can do this:

GIVE

$14 per year covers production costs for one year. Donate online or send a cheque to MB Herald, 1310 Taylor Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3M 3Z6.

SUBSCRIBE

In print, via email, to the website RSS feed (sidebar), to the podcast, and on social media. Talk to your church administrator about participating in a bulk subscription through the church.

ENGAGE

Interact with MB Herald on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and on the website. Write a letter to the editor. Join the next book club.

SHARE

Tell your congregation about this resource for ministry and community building by referring to articles in your sermons and teachings. Give your paper copy to a friend. Post articles on your social media feeds.

Thank you for your continued support.

Elton DaSilva

National Director Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches

Participate in the MB family through the pages of the MB Herald:

  • converse with members across Canada through articles, stories, and letters;
  • engage with messages from conference leaders and news from the boards;
  • explore our theology and history;
  • observe life changes through transition announcements, obituaries, etc.

What does it cost to publish MB Herald?

Every quarter, we incur production costs including (but not limited to)

  • printing 4,000 copies quarterly
  • mail merging and insert processing
  • postage and courier charges
  • author fees for writing and translation
  • artist fees for photographs and illustrations

Non production costs: salaries, travel, and administration.

Donate today to keep this ministry pumping

Make your gift here

We recently moved and one of the first things we did was change our address for the MB Herald. After I picked up my latest Herald, I got to read it while my daughter and I were waiting in the long line at the car wash.

Whitney Barbour

member of Neighbourhood Church Nanaimo, B.C.

January 19, 1962

MB Herald begins with Rudy Wiebe as editor; published every Friday by Christian Press.

1963

George Derksen and Peter Klassen serve as interim editors.

1964

Harold Jantz becomes editor; he serves until 1985.

1969

John Wiens designs “a modestly revised format”; “weekly” publication schedule (37-50) changes to 24-26 issues per year.

1980

A summer intern begins a French-language insert that becomes independent magazine Le Lien.

1988

Board of publications ceases to exist; (MBH moves under Board of Faith and Life until 1994, to Board of Communications until 2002); Ron Geddert becomes senior editor.

1993

Biannual evangelistic insert “Encounter” begins.

2003

Publication schedule changes to 17 issues per year; “Encounter” ends; Jim Coggins leaves.

2005

Laura Kalmar becomes editor.

2008

Monthly issue redesigned to full colour.

2010

Karla Braun becomes associate editor. Moved to managing editor in 2018.

2015

Executives reverse decision to close magazine after reader outcry; publication schedule changes to bimonthly.

2018

Publication schedule changes to quarterly.

A heart that listens, a heart that speaks, a heart that serves.

Keep the heart pumping: read, write, share, give.

#HeartTheHerald

Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest