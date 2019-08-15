Over the past few months, our communications team has worked diligently at updating the design and content of MB Herald. Our goal is to be a platform that shares our collective stories and inspires the mission of the Mennonite Brethren. As we continue the redevelopment of MB Herald, we hope to communicate well with our churches in effective and relevant ways.
You have an important role to play in this family magazine. In this new era of collaboration among Mennonite Brethren, I hope your church will be a champion for this important family communication channel.
There are several ways you can do this:
$14 per year covers production costs for one year. Donate online or send a cheque to MB Herald, 1310 Taylor Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3M 3Z6.
In print, via email, to the website RSS feed (sidebar), to the podcast, and on social media. Talk to your church administrator about participating in a bulk subscription through the church.
Interact with MB Herald on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and on the website. Write a letter to the editor. Join the next book club.
Tell your congregation about this resource for ministry and community building by referring to articles in your sermons and teachings. Give your paper copy to a friend. Post articles on your social media feeds.
Thank you for your continued support.
Elton DaSilva
National Director Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches
Participate in the MB family through the pages of the MB Herald:
- converse with members across Canada through articles, stories, and letters;
- engage with messages from conference leaders and news from the boards;
- explore our theology and history;
- observe life changes through transition announcements, obituaries, etc.
What does it cost to publish MB Herald?
Every quarter, we incur production costs including (but not limited to)
- printing 4,000 copies quarterly
- mail merging and insert processing
- postage and courier charges
- author fees for writing and translation
- artist fees for photographs and illustrations
Non production costs: salaries, travel, and administration.
We recently moved and one of the first things we did was change our address for the MB Herald. After I picked up my latest Herald, I got to read it while my daughter and I were waiting in the long line at the car wash.
Whitney Barbour
member of Neighbourhood Church Nanaimo, B.C.
January 19, 1962
MB Herald begins with Rudy Wiebe as editor; published every Friday by Christian Press.
1963
George Derksen and Peter Klassen serve as interim editors.
1964
Harold Jantz becomes editor; he serves until 1985.
1969
John Wiens designs “a modestly revised format”; “weekly” publication schedule (37-50) changes to 24-26 issues per year.
1980
A summer intern begins a French-language insert that becomes independent magazine Le Lien.
1988
Board of publications ceases to exist; (MBH moves under Board of Faith and Life until 1994, to Board of Communications until 2002); Ron Geddert becomes senior editor.
1993
Biannual evangelistic insert “Encounter” begins.
2003
Publication schedule changes to 17 issues per year; “Encounter” ends; Jim Coggins leaves.
2005
Laura Kalmar becomes editor.
2008
Monthly issue redesigned to full colour.
2010
Karla Braun becomes associate editor. Moved to managing editor in 2018.
2015
Executives reverse decision to close magazine after reader outcry; publication schedule changes to bimonthly.
2018
Publication schedule changes to quarterly.