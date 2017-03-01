With gratitude

The apostle Paul’s words to the Ephesian church describe my heart for the Mennonite Brethren churches of Canada.

“Ever since I heard about your faith…and your love for all God’s people, I have not stopped giving thanks for you…. I keep asking that God…may give you the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better” (Ephesians 1:15–17).

For almost six years, I had the privilege of serving the Canadian Conference of MB Churches as executive director. It has been an honour to minister with and to volunteer leaders, pastors and conference staff who exhibit a deep love for Jesus and his bride.

Paul’s letter to the Ephesian church expresses the joy and encouragement he received from the faith shown by God’s people. His joy led him to pray that more of God’s Spirit would be poured out on the church, leading to wisdom, revelation and greater intimacy.

Paul’s words mirror much of my own experience. I have been encouraged by the many stories of faithful risk-taking ministry from our churches. I have asked and will keep asking that our glorious Father will give us the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, leading us to greater intimacy in our relationship with Christ and increased impact in his service.

Even though we are facing challenges in moving forward together in mission as Canadian MBs, I have great faith and hope in our future as a family of churches. God has provided our churches with godly leadership from coast to coast. The comradery I have observed between these leaders across the provinces is very encouraging. Our churches continue to demonstrate a deep desire to express the truth, grace and heart of the good news of Jesus Christ to people locally, nationally and globally. While there is still much left to do, we are making progress in being an intentional, Spirit-led, missionary church in Canada.

We also need to celebrate the work God has done in raising up a unique expression of missionary partnership through the C2C Network, which I believe is unprecedented in the life of the Canadian church. And L2L is one of our “hidden” gems. Many churches and pastors have accessed the resources of L2L to move into greater ministry health and effectiveness.

Thank you for your prayers, words and emails of encouragement and warm reception over the past six years. May you extend the same warmth and prayer support to Steve Berg as he steps into the interim executice director role to cast vision and lead national staff.

Please also continue to pray for the Executive Board led by Bruce Enns and the Board of Faith and Life led by David Miller. Pray for provincial staff and boards. Pray for Randy Friesen, MB Mission general director, and for Mark Wessner, MB Seminary president. Pray as Paul prayed that God would give our leaders the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so that they may “know him better.”

Canada is in need of a vibrant church, filled with and obedient to the Holy Spirit as we participate in the mission of God locally, nationally and globally. I have great anticipation of what God will do among us and through us. Thank you for the privilege of serving you.

[Willy Reimer, CCMBC executive director 2011–2016

