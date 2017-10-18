Warriors on the bus

Seniors are known to be fond of bus tours. Church-going folk also know seniors to be strong prayer warriors. The Ontario MB conference combined those interests with God Sightings, a bus tour through southern Ontario Sept. 26–29, 2017. Seniors ministry pastor Gareth Goossen from Waterloo MB Church and Ontario Conference of MB Churches staff Kristi Lee, Ed Willms and his wife Karin travelled by coach with 36 older adults from Kitchener-Waterloo and the Niagara region.

God Sightings visited tourist attractions and locations of activity for MB leaders and their churches. Points of interest included a cranberry bog in Bala, a First Nations reserve with a vibrant Bible study group, Camp Crossroads, Algonquin Park, Ottawa (Parliament Hill, National House of Prayer) and Toronto (Thorncliffe Park, Behta Darya Community Church [Mississauga]).

Ottawa pastors and planters Jeff Jantzi (The Gathering), Bruce MacPherson (Manotick Community Church) and David Hood (Southeast City church plant) shared their opportunities and challenges.

The group prayed for The Journey pastor couple Dan and Melody Reid-Cook after they spoke of journeying through cancer.

“The trip was an outstanding exposure to such touching ministries, and such faithful, capable servants at each location,” said one participant.

“I was blessed in ways I couldn’t have imagined,” said another.

“From the moment we boarded the bus right through to the hugs and best wishes when we disembarked, it was a memorable four days,” says Ontario MB conference executive director Ed Willms. “There was a deepened sense that we are on mission with like-minded and very courageous leaders in some unique corners of this province.”

Willms calls the tour “a huge success” and speculates it may be repeated another year.

