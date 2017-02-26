Writing the vision and making it plain: Wally Kroeker

Wally Kroeker retires June 30, 2017, after a lifetime of serving the MB family in communications, most recently as editor for MEDA’s publication Marketplace. MB Herald copy editor Angeline Schellenberg asked him a few questions about his wealth of experience.

What inspired you to make writing and editing your vocation?

As a former English major, I had a hunch that I’d like journalism. In 1967, the Regina Leader-Post took a chance on me; I was smitten and never looked back.

What other jobs have you held in the Mennonite community?

I was with the Christian Leader 1975–1985, including one year as interim manager of the Mennonite Brethren Publishing House. I also served seven years as editor of Rejoice!, the inter-Mennonite devotional, then printed in Hillsboro. As an MBPH employee, I helped start Kindred as a U.S. conference publisher (1980) and worked on its first book, The Ties That Bind: Moorings of a Life with God by Marvin Hein.

What’s your favourite memory from those early years?

Playing a small part in showing readers that “the news” really is good, that it penetrates every area of our lives and that it is being demonstrated by Mennonite Brethren in daily life.

What has brought you the most joy in your work at MEDA?

1. Helping readers see their daily work (whether at a factory, office or executive desk) as a ministry, a place to be God’s junior partners in the task of sustaining creation.

2. Mobilizing the resources and skill sets of supporters to create business solutions to global poverty.

What led to your decision to retire now?

I’ve reached “three score and ten” (Psalms 90:10 KJV). Although my branches still have plenty of sap (Psalm 92:14), it’s time to pass the baton to younger folk.

What are you looking forward to doing in retirement?

“Getting a life” beyond my old job, then cleaning my home office and tackling a mound of unfinished personal writing projects.

What do you hope your legacy will be?

That as a journalist I helped “write the vision and make it plain” (Habakkuk 2:2) and that as an editor I delighted to “correct what is corrupt” and “explain what is obscure” (Samuel Johnson).

