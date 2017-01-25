USMB, MB Mission and C2C form Memo of Understanding

The USMB Leadership Board is very pleased to announce that we have an agreeable Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between USMB, MB Mission and C2C Network (a division of MB Mission) to serve USMB church planting in the United States. The MOU is intended to clarify how various entities will engage together for effective and cohesive Mennonite Brethren church planting in the U.S.

Several MB leaders met in Phoenix, Arizona on Jan. 5–6, 2017. Those present represented MB Mission, USMB, C2C church planting network and several pastors who have a strong interest in providing leadership for USMB church planting moving forward.

The C2C Leadership Team, which includes Don Morris, will provide vision for C2C in the U.S. as the network begins working in the U.S., all under the organizational structure and mission of MB Mission. District church planting boards/committees will provide supervision of all MB church plant projects within their district.

Scott Thomas, C2C U.S. national director, and Gord Fleming, C2C national director, will work closely with the USMB districts and church planters. Thomas says, “I am so honored to work with Don and the district ministers, of whom I already have strong regard. I can’t wait to see the fruit this collaboration will produce. Young couples will plant more churches. Hope will arise for churches desiring to replant. Existing churches will be inspired to invest in new missional opportunities and prayer will dominate our lives.”

Randy Friesen, MB Mission executive director, says, “We’ve always been a missional people, and we bring together mission local, national and global. In this way, we will have more opportunities to live this ‘one mission’ vision that God has given us. I’m excited about the resources, vision and experience that C2C network brings to church planting and church multiplication and what that will mean for our MB family in the U.S. and beyond‎.”

Marv Schellenberg, USMB Leadership Board chair, says, “This is a great opportunity to enhance our ability to further our main core commitments of church planting, developing leaders and disciple-making.”

Be watching for more information pertaining to this agreement and about MB church planting initiatives in the U.S.

—USMB press release

Like this: Like Loading...