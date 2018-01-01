Transitions – Winter 2018

Bertha Dyck was appointed Chief Financial Officer of CCMBC Legacy Fund Inc. (Legacy), effective Jan. 1, 2018. Bertha assumes all the financial responsibilities of Legacy including accounting and payroll services; internal and external reporting; audit coordination; CRA reporting and compliance; and general oversight of Legacy’s finances, information technology and human resources.
Jim Davidson remains with Legacy as Chief Executive Officer to ensure Bertha’s seamless transition into her new role.
Bertha has served with CCMBC for more than two decades during which she has developed strong relationships with CCMBC’s churches and pastors, provincial conferences and the banks, benefits managers, and other service providers.
HELLOS
Mark Hunt
TITLE:
lead pastor, Port Rowan (Ont.) MB Church
START:
commissioned Nov. 5, 2017
PREVIOUS MINISTRY:
youth pastor, Port Rowan (Ont.) MB Church; worked in apiary business
FAMILY:
Kelly; sons Brayden, Taylor, Joshua, Caleb
_____
Christine Kampen
TITLE:
Interim associate pastor, Bakerview Church, Abbotsford, B.C.
START:
Aug. 8, 2017
EDUCATION:
MA in Christian formation, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart, Ind.
PREVIOUS MINISTRY:
pastoral elder, Highland Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C.
ON MINISTRY:
The church is called to be an expression of the nature and character of God, and to incarnate God’s love for the world. As a pastor, it is a privilege to engage in nurturing this kind of community.
_____
Steve Klassen
TITLE:
lead pastor, Abbotsford (B.C.) Community Church
START:
Fall 2017
EDUCATION:
BA in church ministries, Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg; MDiv, ACTS Seminary (in progress)
PREVIOUS MINISTRY:
residence director, Columbia Bible College, Abbotsford, B.C.;
site leader, Outtatown School of Discipleship, Winnipeg;
youth pastor, South Park MB Church, Altona, Man.
FAMILY:
Lisa; daughter Selah
ON MINISTRY:
I believe god has gifted me to serve as a shepherd who loves to pray for the church and see people come to know God as we learn to hear his voice as individuals, in groups, and in a larger community. I also believe god has gifted me with a spirit of humility and faith to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and model it for others.
_____
Dan Stobbe
TITLE:
lead pastor, Hillside Christian Fellowship, Beechy, Sask.
START:
Dec. 1, 2017
EDUCATION:
BRE, Prairie Bible Institute, Three Hills, Alta.;
BA, MA, Providence College and Seminary, Otterburne, Man.
PREVIOUS MINISTRY:
Gospel Fellowship Church, Foam Lake, Sask., 1980–1986;
associate pastor, Steinbach (Man.) MB, 1987–1990;
Lakeview community Church, Killarney, Man., 1991–2003;
Northwest community Church, Meadow Lake, Sask., 2004–2015;
MB Mission global servant, Thailand, 2016–2017
FAMILY:
Kathy; 4 married adult sons
ON MINISTRY:
I enjoy meeting people and hearing their stories and connecting with people during times of loss. A valuable thing I have learned in ministry is to talk to people face to face.
—
Leonard Klassen
TITLE:
co-lead pastor, King Road MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C.
START:
Dec. 1, 2017
EDUCATION:
MA, MB Biblical Seminary (ACTS), Langley, B.C.
PREVIOUS MINISTRY:
associate pastor, King Road
FAMILY:
Bonita; sons Jonathan, Adriel
ON MINISTRY:
The fact that Jesus is the head of the church makes me passionate about his church. The fellowship of restored, redeemed and empowered people is the place where I want to be and in this fellowship I want to employ my gifts.
—
Heins Schartner
TITLE:
co-lead pastor, King Road MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C.
START:
Dec. 1, 2017
EDUCATION:
MDiv, Providence Theological Seminary, Otterburne, Man.
PREVIOUS MINISTRY:
associate pastor, King Road
FAMILY:
Rosy; 2 adult daughters (married), 4 granddaughters
ON MINISTRY:
The fact that Jesus is the head of the church makes me passionate about his church. The fellowship of restored, redeemed and empowered people is the place where I want to be and in this fellowship I want to employ my gifts.
GOODBYES
Konrad Loewen, Westside Community Church, Morden, Man., 2007–2018