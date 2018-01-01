Transitions – Winter 2018

Bertha Dyck was appointed Chief Financial Officer of CCMBC Legacy Fund Inc. (Legacy), effective Jan. 1, 2018. Bertha assumes all the financial responsibilities of Legacy including accounting and payroll services; internal and external reporting; audit coordination; CRA reporting and compliance; and general oversight of Legacy’s finances, information technology and human resources.

Jim Davidson remains with Legacy as Chief Executive Officer to ensure Bertha’s seamless transition into her new role.

Bertha has served with CCMBC for more than two decades during which she has developed strong relationships with CCMBC’s churches and pastors, provincial conferences and the banks, benefits managers, and other service providers.

HELLOS

Mark Hunt

TITLE:

lead pastor, Port Rowan (Ont.) MB Church

START:

commissioned Nov. 5, 2017

PREVIOUS MINISTRY:

youth pastor, Port Rowan (Ont.) MB Church; worked in apiary business

FAMILY:

Kelly; sons Brayden, Taylor, Joshua, Caleb

_____

Christine Kampen

TITLE:

Interim associate pastor, Bakerview Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

START:

Aug. 8, 2017

EDUCATION:

MA in Christian formation, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart, Ind.

PREVIOUS MINISTRY:

pastoral elder, Highland Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

ON MINISTRY:

The church is called to be an expression of the nature and character of God, and to incarnate God’s love for the world. As a pastor, it is a privilege to engage in nurturing this kind of community.

_____

Steve Klassen

TITLE:

lead pastor, Abbotsford (B.C.) Community Church

START:

Fall 2017

EDUCATION:

BA in church ministries, Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg; MDiv, ACTS Seminary (in progress)

PREVIOUS MINISTRY:

residence director, Columbia Bible College, Abbotsford, B.C.;

site leader, Outtatown School of Discipleship, Winnipeg;

youth pastor, South Park MB Church, Altona, Man.

FAMILY:

Lisa; daughter Selah

ON MINISTRY:

I believe god has gifted me to serve as a shepherd who loves to pray for the church and see people come to know God as we learn to hear his voice as individuals, in groups, and in a larger community. I also believe god has gifted me with a spirit of humility and faith to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and model it for others.

_____

Dan Stobbe

TITLE:

lead pastor, Hillside Christian Fellowship, Beechy, Sask.

START:

Dec. 1, 2017

EDUCATION:

BRE, Prairie Bible Institute, Three Hills, Alta.;

BA, MA, Providence College and Seminary, Otterburne, Man.

PREVIOUS MINISTRY:

Gospel Fellowship Church, Foam Lake, Sask., 1980–1986;

associate pastor, Steinbach (Man.) MB, 1987–1990;

Lakeview community Church, Killarney, Man., 1991–2003;

Northwest community Church, Meadow Lake, Sask., 2004–2015;

MB Mission global servant, Thailand, 2016–2017

FAMILY:

Kathy; 4 married adult sons

ON MINISTRY:

I enjoy meeting people and hearing their stories and connecting with people during times of loss. A valuable thing I have learned in ministry is to talk to people face to face.

—

Leonard Klassen

TITLE:

co-lead pastor, King Road MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

START:

Dec. 1, 2017

EDUCATION:

MA, MB Biblical Seminary (ACTS), Langley, B.C.

PREVIOUS MINISTRY:

associate pastor, King Road

FAMILY:

Bonita; sons Jonathan, Adriel

ON MINISTRY:

The fact that Jesus is the head of the church makes me passionate about his church. The fellowship of restored, redeemed and empowered people is the place where I want to be and in this fellowship I want to employ my gifts.

—

Heins Schartner

TITLE:

co-lead pastor, King Road MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

START:

Dec. 1, 2017

EDUCATION:

MDiv, Providence Theological Seminary, Otterburne, Man.

PREVIOUS MINISTRY:

associate pastor, King Road

FAMILY:

Rosy; 2 adult daughters (married), 4 granddaughters

ON MINISTRY:

The fact that Jesus is the head of the church makes me passionate about his church. The fellowship of restored, redeemed and empowered people is the place where I want to be and in this fellowship I want to employ my gifts.

GOODBYES

Konrad Loewen, Westside Community Church, Morden, Man., 2007–2018

