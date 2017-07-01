Transitions – July/August 2017

Columbia Bible College is pleased to announce that Gil Dueck will assume the role of academic dean Aug. 1, 2017. Gil was awarded a PhD from Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, Netherlands, in May on his dissertation on emerging adult faith development. He served as associate dean of students, instructor in theology and academic dean at Bethany College in Hepburn, Sask., 2003–15. Gil and Shelley have 3 daughters.

Ron van Akker has left his role at the BC MB conference to return to Central Community Church, Chilliwack, B.C., to serve as executive pastor. As executive conference minister, Ron worked with boards and helped to navigate a transition in the structure of B.C. Camps.

Rob Dyck began as lead pastor at Westwood MB Church, Prince George, B.C., in April 2017. He has previously pastored at Kelowna Gospel Fellowship (1994–2000), Willow Park Church (2002) and Arnold Community Church (2002–2017). Rob has an MDiv and is a candidate for a DMin from MB Seminary. Rob and Leanne have three children: Adriana, Malia and Colin.

Michelle Penner began as worship director at The Meeting Place, Winnipeg, May 24, 2017. She studied at Providence College, Otterburne, Man., and previously served as event planner and executive assistant for the Canadian Conference of MB Churches (2002–2017). She is also a regular volunteer with SOAR Heartland and ICOMB. Michelle and Gerald have 3 adult children: (l–r) Joni, Rachel, Andrew (Jade).

The board of MCC Canada is pleased to welcome Rick Cober Bauman to the role of executive director effective Oct. 10, 2017. With nearly 30 years of service with MCC, “Rick brings with him a rich understanding of our work and constituency, as well as heartfelt compassion for those we serve,” says board chair Peggy Snyder. Prior to his current service as executive director of MCC Ontario, he has served as program director, Aboriginal Neighbours program coordinator, and as voluntary service worker in Labrador (1989–1992). Rick and Louise Cober live in Ontario and have 3 adult children.

Part-time archivist at two denominational centres since 1999, Conrad Stoesz left his half-time appointment at the Centre for MB Studies, Winnipeg, May 31, 2017. The Mennonite Heritage Centre (Mennonite Church Canada), where he previously worked half-time, has been restructured as a three-way partnership between Mennonite Church Canada, Canadian Mennonite University and the Centre for Transnational Mennonite Studies. Effective June 1, 2017, Conrad serves the Heritage Centre as full-time archivist on CMU staff.

